INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) --- There were apparently more issues involving teenagers at the Independence Center on Saturday.
The Independence Police Department passed along a simple request from the mall's managers:
"If you left a child (under 18) at the Independence Center, come get them now. This is at the request of mall management."
A new curfew went into effect on Black Friday in an effort to try and stop fights and disturbances involving unsupervised minors.
Police say fights and other disturbances have been a problem for years due to a lack of parental supervision at businesses in the area.
“We’ve had really big fights down there. We’ve had restaurants that have had to shut down early,” Independence Police Department Public Information Officer John Syme said in an interview in November. “We’ve had kids come in and start taking food off people's tables and get in fistfights.”
It's unclear what happened Saturday to prompt the Facebook post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.