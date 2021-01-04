INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – Independence Center says they will be making some changes to keep patrons safe, including extending a curfew regarding minors that previously only applied to weekends.
Starting Jan. 5, unsupervised minors who are 17 or younger will not be allowed into the mall without a parent or guardian after 3 p.m.
They said they have also been given permission to hire more security and off-duty police officers.
The full statement from Independence Center is as follows:
“Recently, there has been a string of unfortunate incidents associated with Independence Center. Please know that we are teaming up with the city and the Police department to help curb these issues so Independence Center can remain a nice place to come with your family to shop and play.
Ownership is aware and has given permission to hire more security and off-duty police officers. We take these issues very seriously and will spare no expense.
We have implemented a new curfew regarding unsupervised teenagers on the weekends when we typically have the most issues. Effective tomorrow morning, this rule will be 7 days a week. No unsupervised minors 17 or younger will be allowed in the mall without a parent or legal guardian after 3 PM.
We are hoping with these new measures, we can go back to “the new normal” quickly. We understand that Independence Center is vital to the city and surrounding communities for many reasons including providing hundreds of jobs and we understand the revenue that this mall creates is very vital.
What has happened here is a multifaceted problem that has been exacerbated by the global pandemic.
We want to keep Independence Center a clean, vibrant, and safe place. We are asking the public along with the police department to continue to support us through these tough times. If you know something - say something. We need community involvement to keep Independence Center a nice place to shop and play.”
