INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Independence Center is closing early today due to a water main break that has caused flooding.
Independence Center says that the water main break happened due to the below freezing temperatures.
The Center has decided to close the mall for the day as they work to get the break under control, fix it, and clean up.
No further information is available at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.