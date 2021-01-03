KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- It took just three days into 2021 for the Independence Avenue Bridge to strike again.
No one was injured after a semi-truck struck Kansas City's most famous bridge at Independence Ave. and Wilson Road.
It happened Sunday evening, according to the Kansas City Fire Department.
In November, three trucks hit the bridge within a week.
It's been a long issue over the years.
Kansas City's Public Works Department has spent thousands of dollars over the years on signage to warn people about the low bridge, and the Kansas City Terminal Railway---which owns the bridge---has spent close to $100,000 over the last decade on repairs and signage.
