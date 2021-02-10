INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- City Council approved a utility credit for City of Independence electric utility customers on Feb. 1.
Beginning on Feb. 11, customers will begin to see a credit of $193.82 on their account. This will be applied to their outstanding bill.
“This one-time utility account credit is meant to provide assistance to our citizens as they work their way through this challenging time,” Mayor Eileen Weir said. “We recently adopted a new Resiliency and Cash Reserve Policy for our Power and Light department which showed surplus funds of approximately $22.5 million. We will use a portion of these funds to pay off bonds for the department, which left more than $11 million we can use to make this credit possible.”
All active electrical customers as of Feb. 2 will receive a credit to their account. This does not include municipal accounts, private lighting accounts, water or sewer only customers, and will be filtered based on customer account numbers to ensure each customer receives a credit.
No customer will receive a check or refund for this amount as it will be applied toward current or past due charges on their account.
The City of Independence also say they were recently the victim of an apparent ransomware attack which delayed the dispersal of utility bills. All customers will have received their December and January bills, which covers between 60 and 75 days of usage, by approximately Feb. 17.
There are currently no late fees and utility shut offs will not resume until April 1.
Customers wishing to make payment arrangements or with questions regarding their accounts are encouraged to contact Utilities Customer Service at 816-325-7930 or email utilitycustomerservice@indepmo.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.