INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- On Wednesday afternoon, the city of Independence announced that they already have a traffic plan in place for when a Whataburger opens there Monday.
According to the city, the traffic changes will be implemented starting at 6 a.m. on Nov. 29.
It will heavily impact traffic on 40 Highway between 291/470 and Little Blue Parkway.
It will remain in place, at least tentatively, through Dec. 3. That will be evaluated based on how heavy traffic continues to be in the area.
Below are the details from the city.
Traffic will be routed:
- Northbound or southbound Whataburger traffic on 291/470 should go on east I-70, exiting south onto Little Blue Pkwy.
- South on Little Blue Pkwy to 40 Hwy.
- West on 40 Hwy with two turn lanes designated for Whataburger customers on the right (north) side of the road.
- Traffic going west on 40 Hwy will not be able to turn left (south) at 40 and Little Blue Pkwy.
- Traffic going north on Little Blue Pkwy will not be able to turn left (east) at 40 and Little Blue Pkwy.
- Patrons wishing to visit shops or restaurants along E. Valley View Pkwy, should enter at the north end from the light at E. Valley View Pkwy and Little Blue Pkwy.
