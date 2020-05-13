INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – City officials in Independence released plans Wednesday detailing how they would honor a firefighter who died last week in the line of duty.

The city will hold a drive-thru visitation honoring Firefighter David Jameson, Jr. on Sunday at the Cable Dahmer Arena, formerly known as Silverstein Eye Centers Arena, located at 19100 E Valley View Parkway.

Jameson was responding to an illegal open burn on May 7 when he began experiencing shortness of breath. He later became unresponsive and was rushed to a local hospital where he later died.

The visitation will run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. City leaders are asking the public to stay in their vehicles due to health restrictions.

Following that visitation there will be a procession of public safety officers through the parking lot at the events center.

There will be a private service Monday at 2 p.m. Vehicles from the Independence Fire Department and Independence Police Department will lead a procession from the Speaks Suburban Chapel, past Independence Fire Station 5, to the burial at Oak Ridge Memory Gardens.

The David F. Jameson Memorial Fund was created in memory of Jameson by the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 781.