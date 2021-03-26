I 29 crash in KCMO.jpg

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Traffic heading into Kansas City on Interstate 29 was heavily stalled Friday morning because of a multi-vehicle crashed that injured at least one person, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Troopers and emergency crews responded around 6:30 a.m. to I-29 southbound lanes at Barry Road for the crash. All southbound lanes were initially shut down, but crews ended up letting one lane through. 

That scene was cleared around 7:45 a.m., but a separate crash just north shortly after 7 a.m., among the cars slowing down for the stall, created a separate chokepoint for southbound traffic heading into the city for rush hour.

As of 7:50 a.m., soundbound lanes of I-29 were still down to one lane of traffic starting at 152 Highway.

