KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Employees at Samuel U. Rodgers Health Center on Kansas City’s east side went door-to-door on Wednesday, offering information on the COVID-19 vaccine shots.
They handed out flyers in some neighborhoods and engaged in conversations with residents about their hesitations to getting vaccinated.
“Our biggest concern is people aren’t as likely to get vaccinated if they don’t trust you and this is a way to build trust," said Catherine Wiley from the Samuel U. Rodgers Health Center. "Who are you going to trust? Are you going to trust somebody you don’t know or are you going to trust somebody that’s coming to your door saying we’re going to be in your community?”
Those conversations led to 19 vaccinations on Wednesday.
One resident told KCTV5 News she is changing her mind about getting the vaccine.
“I can look on social media and see so many different things, but is it true?" said Tiareze Lawrence of Kansas City. "So much media is misconstrued or whatever. So yeah, like you get to ask them questions and they get to update you on information that could be beneficial in the long run.”
Lawrence says she plans to call the health center to talk to them.
They are doing another door-to-door event on Friday.
