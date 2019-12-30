LENEXA, KS (KCTV) -- Three people are in custody Monday morning following a chase involving Lenexa police.
The chased lasted about six minutes and ended about 10 a.m. near West 103rd Street and Conser in Overland Park.
It started in Lenexa around 95th Street and Marshall Drive.
Police said the occupants were in a stolen vehicle, and the driver was known to be wanted for crimes in another city.
