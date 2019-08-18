KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Two men have been taken into custody after walking into a Walmart with guns.
No shots were fired and there is no current threat.
The incident happened at the Walmart at N. Boardwalk Avenue and I-29.
According to police, someone called around 12:15 p.m. and said two men were in the store carrying a rifle and a handgun.
They were taken into custody at 12:22 p.m.
The police are still investigating why they went to the store with the guns.
No other information is available at this time.
