PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS (KCTV) - New tariffs totaling $7.5 billion could hit some of your favorite items, including cheese.
Lincoln Broadbooks, general manager for Better Cheddar in Prairie Village and Kansas City, is preparing for a total of 25 percent duties will be put on various cheeses from the United Kingdom, Spain and Germany.
"With a small business like us, we have to raise the price. It's just going to happen, we have to make money on our products," said Broadbooks. "If we were a big company like Amazon or Whole Foods, it's not going to affect them as much because they've got room to work."
Better Cheddar imports nearly 75 percent of their cheese.
"It's probably about 60 percent of those cheeses are from the countries they're hitting," he said.
The 25 percent tariffs will be slapped on the producers product over seas, which means it'll then cost more for the distributor to pass on to stores like Good Cheddar.
Right now it's hard to say exactly how high the price on these products will rise, but according to Broadbooks for smaller businesses like this, it won't be good.
"It's just one of those things where we have to look at all the prices and just decide if it's worth it and decide if our customers are going to think it's worth it."
For now, Better Cheddar still plans to carry the cheeses affected by the tariffs.
"We have a clientele that are willing to pay a premium for good cheese."
Although, Broadbooks says there's a possibility, it could go away for awhile.
"But if it goes back down, we may bring it back in."
