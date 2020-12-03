FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- With the coronavirus still in play, it is more important than ever to do everything we can to protect ourselves not only from COVID but from seasonal colds and the flu, too.
Jessie Price from Eating Well magazine offers these immune-boosting food tips for you to chew on.
MAGNESIUM-rich foods help reduce inflammation in the body which leads to better immune function
- Dark leafy greens, like kale and spinach
- Whole grains nuts and seeds, like walnuts
Vitamin D foods are hard to get this time of year from the sun, so it is important to get it in your diet or a supplement.
- Milk - Vitamin D fortified
- Orange juice
- Cereal that's vitamin D fortified
- UV exposed mushrooms
Fermented foods help feed your gut bacteria.
- Yogurt
- Kefir
- Sauerkraut
- Kimchee
Mediterranean diet: A new study shows those who follow it have 50% fewer colds.
- Seafood, especially those rich in omega threes
- Olive Oil
- Whole grains
- Fruits
- Vegetables
Eating Well magazine is published by the parent company of this station, the Meredith Corporation.
