KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Immersive Van Gogh will be opening in April at a space in Zona Rosa. The announcement came Tuesday, just two weeks before its first rescheduled opening date.
The traveling exhibit was already facing criticism from some ticket holders who bought tickets for a December exhibit at a “secret” venue only to find out in November they were delaying the show’s opening to Feb. 28 because they hadn’t secured a venue yet.
The newly announced venue location at Zona Rosa is in a building across from Bravo! on the second floor in what’s currently vacant retail space.
Immersive Van Gogh is not to be confused with a different multimedia Van Gogh experience called Van Gogh Alive that had a successful and extended run at Starlight Theater from October through January.
Zona Rosa Marketing Director Natalie Bass confirmed the lease has been secured. She and Nick Harkin, a spokesman for Immersive Van Gogh, said construction to transform the space is not yet underway but is imminent.
“I can say we have a solid plan in place,” said Harkin.
The exhibit has opened successfully in several cities. The Chicago venue has been a hit, described by CBS News as “the city’s main attraction.”
But, Kansas City is not the only city that’s had multiple delays causing skepticism. Similar reports have popped up in Nashville, Detroit and Dallas.
“There were some delays," Harkin acknowledged on Tuesday. "The pandemic slowed things down, but I feel like we’ve righted the course."
Originally, the KC show was announced to open in a “secret” location in December. Then, in November, it was pushed to Feb. 28 and the producers acknowledged they actually didn’t have a venue secured yet.
Now, they’ve pushed the opening date to April 21 and the website says they have “revealed their secret venue.” One way of saying they finally found one.
The producers promise it will be worth the wait -- 50 projectors filling 14,000 square feet with a 360-degree experience – but they are also offering refunds.
“We sincerely apologize to our Kansas City patrons for the delay,” Corey Ross, Producer of Immersive Van Gogh, said in a written statement. “When we announced that we were coming to Kansas City, we had already investigated several venue options which, for one reason or another, ended up not being available or not allowing us to present Immersive Van Gogh in a manner befitting our standards. Happily, we have found an ideal venue that will allow us to bring this world-class attraction to Kansas City, and it is our intent to bring multiple productions to this venue in the future as we become a landmark on the Kansas City cultural scene.”
Anyone who bought tickets should be getting an email in the next few days with new tickets for an alternate date. An email forwarded to KCTV5 by a ticket holder indicates that you can reschedule or get a full refund by emailing ticketing@kansascityvangogh.com.
