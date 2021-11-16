KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The sold-out Immersive Van Gogh exhibit, initially set to open in Kansas City on Dec. 1, has been pushed back to Feb. 28.
The local location for the elaborate exhibit has been a mystery to this point, and it will remain so at least a little longer, as organizers sent a letter out to ticket-holders on Monday explaining the delay.
"Staging a production of this magnitude is exceedingly challenging and requires very specific criteria," the letter states. "Today, I have to ask you to allow us more time while we secure the perfect venue for this incredible experiential production. We are committed to bringing you the best possible show, on par with the productions that have been so popular in New York, Los Angeles and other cities."
Those who have bought tickets are expected to receive new tickets online with a new date in the coming days.
