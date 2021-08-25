KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- There's a new flavor at Betty Rae's ice cream shop to go along with the store's new owner.
Alec Rodgers took over ownership of the iconic KC ice cream shop in February. He graduated from University of Missouri - Kansas City in May 2020, and after speaking with his alma mater, decided to honor them with their own flavor this summer.
'Roo Blue Swirl' made its debut Wednesday. It's a blueberry ice cream with a lemon swirl, an obvious tribute to the colors of UMKC's logo.
Rodgers credits UMKC for helping him gain the skills he needed to run a business at such a young age.
"I'm still in contact with professors on about a weekly basis," Rodgers said. "I think that's hard to come by, so that's a testament to UMKC and the culture they have there."
The chancellor of the university, Mauli Agrawal, stopped by Betty Rae's on Wednesday to try out the new flavor. Agrawal is glad to support a local business with a UMKC grad at the helm. He said supporting Kansas City has been one of the university's main priorities from its beginning.
"UMKC is truly Kansas City's university," Agrawal said. "It was started to serve this community and that's what we're here for, and that's what we're doing right now."
Agrawal noted the ice cream was an added bonus, giving high praises to Betty Rae's latest creation.
"This is five out of five, ten out of ten, whichever way you want to count it," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.