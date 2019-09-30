KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The only trans-Atlantic non-stop service out of Kansas City International Airport looks to be departing for good.
In a release Monday, Icelandair said the company has decided to discontinue flights to KCI.
According to the release, the airline is currently reviewing its summer 2020 flight schedule to help, “improve the profitability of the company’s route network and minimize risk in relation to the suspension of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft” but has already decided to end service to Kansas City and San Francisco.
KCTV5 News has reached out to Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas and officials at KCI for comment.
In 2018, Icelandair announced that on May 26, 2018, Kansas City-region travelers can fly nonstop from Kansas City International Airport to Icelandair’s hub at Keflavík International Airport near the Iceland capital, Reykjavik.
This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for updates.
