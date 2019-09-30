DISTRIBUTED ON BEHALF OF ICELANDAIR - Icelandair unveils a special livery to mark 100 years of Icelandic sovereignty. Passionate Icelandic football fans including members of the legendary 'Tólfan' are flown to Russia to support the national team as the smallest nation ever to qualify for the World Cup finals. Icelandair.com (Sigurjón Ragnar Sigurjónsson/AP Images for Icelandair)