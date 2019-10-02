KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas/Missouri Dream Alliance says many of their members have lost all trust in the leadership at the Mattie Rhodes Center after the center invited representatives from Immigration and Customs Enforcement to join in a roundtable discussion on immigration policy.
The leadership of the Mattie Rhodes Center issued an apology for causing fear in the community, but for KSMODA, sorry doesn’t cut it.
“There was no mention that ICE would be there in the invite or even before the meeting started,” Alex Perez with KSMODA said.
KSMODA was one of the organizations also invited to a meeting at the center weeks ago that was prompted by a video of an undocumented Kansas City man being forced out of his vehicle by ICE agents, before he was arrested and deported.
The center also invited representatives from the Kansas City Police Department and ICE to attend.
Perez said some people who went to the meeting were undocumented or DACA recipients.
“After they found out that ICE was there, it was too late because they had already revealed their identities,” she explained.
The Mattie Rhodes Center sent KCTV5 News a statement, saying in part that they made a mistake by inviting ICE, and at the very least, should have announced ICE would be there.
The statement also noted that the center understood the distrust this has created and that staffers are sincerely sorry, adding that they are working to ensure this never happens again.
Mattie Rhodes Center and all who are affiliated care about the communities we serve. Recently, Mattie Rhodes called a meeting in the wake of the disturbing incident involving an individual who was forcibly removed from his car by ICE. Mattie Rhodes facilitated a discussion for invited guests to voice their concerns regarding the conduct of both ICE and KCPD.
After receiving feedback from both staff and the public, we know we made a mistake by asking an ICE spokesperson to be a part of the meeting of community organization leaders. At the very least we should have announced ICE would be there. We understand the intense dialogue and distrust this created in our community and we want to make it clear that we are listening. We are deeply and sincerely sorry.
MRC is examining all areas of our outreach and communication in order to formulate concrete actions that will rebuild community trust. MRC has formed a staff advocacy committee to guide us in our advocacy efforts and ensure this never happens again. We will continue to work with the community by hosting an open dialogue and we invite all those who have reached out to us and who have a passion for our community’s most vulnerable families to join us.
In the meantime, MRC remains committed to providing the high quality services our community depends on that include: Mental Health Counseling, Domestic Violence Intervention, Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment, Service Coordination, Education and Support Groups, and Youth Development.
The center has a Dia de los Muertos event coming up on Friday geared towards the Latina community, but Perez said KSMODA won’t be participating.
Perez noted that the Mattie Rhodes Center does a lot for the community and prior to the meeting with ICE was one of the safest places for immigrant families to find access to resources. She said trust is hard to rebuild once broken.
“We don’t want to be associated with the Mattie Rhodes Center as long as leadership remains the same,” she told KCTV5 News.
KCTV5 News also reached out to ICE. They sent the following statement:
In August 2019, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) accepted an invitation to attend and speak at a community engagement in Kansas City, Missouri. The purpose of this engagement, as expressed to ICE, was to allow agency officials to present area residents with factual, accurate information regarding ICE, as a means of dispelling myths about the agency, and to counter misinformation. By all indications during and after the event, the ICE personnel and the information they provided were well-received.
Three individuals from ICE attended this meeting — a senior ICE officer, an ICE attorney, and an ICE community relations specialist — which also included Kansas City police officials and 30 to 40 participants. This event was conducted peacefully and without interruption. It included positive dialogue regarding law enforcement roles and responsibilities, as well as frank discussions about how ICE enforces the U.S. immigration laws that were passed by Congress.
Representatives from the Mattie Rhodes Center were extremely helpful to law enforcement and greatly aided in providing this opportunity for a calm, open and accurate public discourse. ICE welcomes such opportunities to correct the record about ICE operations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.