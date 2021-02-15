JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A Blue Summit woman has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting on Friday evening.
Sarah Devera, 27, faces second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges. Prosecutors requested a $50,000 bond.
According to court records, family members of the victim told Jackson County Sheriff's deputies that they were at Inner City Fire on Blue Ridge Boulevard in Kansas City when they heard someone banging on the door. They saw Devera was outside.
She screamed, "I shot him. I shot him," court records state.
Deputies found the victim, Zachary Jewell, outside Inner City Fire. Emergency personnel attempted to resuscitate the victim. He has been shot. He was pronounced dead later at a hospital.
Witnesses and video surveillance confirmed the shooting took place near the 1800 block of Tilden in Blue Summit. A witness stated a man and woman were arguing before a gunshot was fired. Video surveillance showed the victim and Devera leaving a residence when the Devera can be heard saying "Be over it..." and gunshot rings out.
According to court records, she then tells victim to get in the truck and it leaves. Devera told sheriff's deputies that she shot him because she believed he was going to shoot her.
