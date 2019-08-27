INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – An Independence man has been charged with beating his mother to death.
38-year-old Lucas Mauritzen faces 1st degree murder and armed criminal action charges.
According to court records filed Tuesday, Mauritzen was found by police at the scene when they responded to a call about his mother's welfare. A caller told police the man who lived at the residence in the 9500 block of East 14th Street had told someone he had killed his mother.
Officers found the woman, deceased and lying on the floor. She was identified as Tamera Rainey.
A neighbor told police Mauritzen contacted him and stated, "I had to put her down." When the neighbor asked if he was referring to a dog, Mauritzen responded, "Mom."
After obtaining a search warrant, police observed blood and blood splatter in each room of the house. Mauritzen told police how he hit his mom with his fists and objects from inside the home.
He assaulted her all day, and after she died he left with the dog and slept at a friend's house. He returned to the residence the next day, then walked to the neighbor's house and told him he, "had to put her down."
Prosecutors have requested a bond of $350,000 cash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.