KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- LaRona Jones’ family says she was a traveling nurse who had come back to Kansas City to see her mother. They say she went to her god brother’s home last Thursday to watch a Chiefs game the night she was killed.

“LaRona meant the world to me. She was my all. She was my first. She was a special child because she was a sick baby,” said Mary Porter, who is LaRona's mother. “The doctor said she wouldn't live to see one year but God said something different.”

Prosecutors say Lynnsey Jones and Victor Sykes shot and killed LaRona, Brandy Jones and Larry Barnes on October 17. Officers on patrol in the area heard gunshots and quickly arrested the suspects.

According to court records, Lynnsey told police she did not know why she shot the victims, but she went to the home to buy drugs. LaRona’s family says the people responsible for taking her life also tried to destroy her reputation.

“Lie. They lied,” Porter said.

“She wasn't a drug dealer. She was just a loving, caring person,” said Ta'Nai Jones, LaRona's sister. “She took care of people that had kidney failure. She saved people's lives.”

The family questions why Skyes was out of prison. He was convicted of a 1992 murder in Kansas and on parole.

“If you kill a person that means you are a danger to society,” Ta'Nai said.

“I pick my cell phone up to call her number just to see if I can hear my baby's voice one more time. I can't hear my baby's voice because they let a murderer out to take my baby's life,” Porter said.

“There is nothing in this world that is going to bring my baby back. That's my best friend. That's my soul. That's my heart. That's my sister,” Ta'Nai said.

“They let him out to kill somebody else's child and it happened to be mine. My baby. My oldest baby. It's not right. When is the system going to get right?” Porter questioned.

Lynnsey and Sykes are both charged with three counts of first-degree murder. Prosecutors requested $500,000 cash only bonds.

Family members are inviting the community to a vigil this Thursday for LaRona at 5 p.m. at 45th and South Benton.