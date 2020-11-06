KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police shut down eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 for almost two hours early Friday morning after a semi collided with a pedestrian, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
Emergency crews responded at 2:52 a.m. to eastbound I-70 at 31st Street (U.S. 40 Highway) in response to the crash. All eastbound lanes were blocked at that location from the time of the crash until around 4:50 a.m.
There is no information currently on whether any citations may be issued, where the investigation stands or the specific circumstances of the crash. Police did not have an update on the pedestrian's status as of 5 a.m.
Stay with KCTV5 News for more on this developing story.
