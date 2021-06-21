JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- MoDOT will begin the 67th Street bridge replacement over Interstate 435 this week, causing a lane closure for southbound traffic.
The right lane will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily starting today and going through Friday, June 25. Please use caution when driving through the area.
