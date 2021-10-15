LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) -- A suspect is in custody after police say they shot at cars on Interstate 35 in Liberty, MO, early Friday morning.
Police responded shortly after 1 a.m. to the highway after reports that someone was shooting at cars on I-35. The interstate was shut down in both directions as police looked for the suspect. That suspect was taken into custody around 3 a.m.
The interstate was reopened shortly after the incident. Investigators found 9-millimeter shell casings at the scene, but no one was hurt and no property was damaged, police said.
Liberty police and Clay County deputies were both involved in the response and investigation. Authorities have not yet released the identity of the shooter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.