UPDATE: The interstate was opened back up shortly before 9 a.m.

North Kansas City/Kansas City, MO (KCTV) -- Authorities shut down southbound lanes of I-29 early Monday morning for a deadly crash involving two vehicles, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Kansas City police and Missouri troopers responded at 4:27 a.m. to the crash on Interstate 29 at Vivion Road. Police remain on the scene while investigating the fatal crash. As of 8:40 a.m., southbound lanes of the interstate remained closed.

Police said a man was driving the wrong way in the southbound lanes when he struck a young woman who was driving to work. The man was critically injured, while the woman died. 

Police are investigating whether the wrong-way driver was intoxicated at the time.

