KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- I-29 is back open and a woman is in custody following a stand off Tuesday afternoon.
This all happened on Interstate 29 just east of North Oak Trafficway in the city's Northland.
According to police, around 12:15 Tuesday afternoon officers attempted to pull over a vehicle for a traffic violation. A female then got out of the car with a firearm.
She then pointed the firearm at her own head and then fled on foot. The woman ran to a backyard of a residence in the 1200 block of NE 46th Street and was making suicidal threats.
Negotiators and tactical resources were brought to the scene. Around 3 p.m. the subject was taken into custody without incident. She is being taken to an area hospital for medical evaluation.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Interstate 29 just east of North Oak Trafficway in Kansas City’s northland has been shut down due to a woman being on the highway.
Police were called shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday. Several law enforcement agencies are helping detour traffic. There is a police negotiator on the scene.
UPDATE: At 2:18 p.m., the police department said this incident is "in regard to an armed and suicidal party."
Due to its proximity, St. Pius X High School temporarily went on lockdown in connection with this situation. However, that has been lifted now.
No further information is available at this time; the situation is ongoing.
It is believed that the woman is contained to a neighborhood south of I-29.
