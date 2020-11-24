FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) - Hy-Vee announced Tuesday they are voluntarily recalling two of its Hy-Vee Short Cuts vegetable mix products across its eight-state region including in Kansas and Missouri due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.
“The potential for contamination was discovered during routine safety sampling at Hy-Vee’s Short Cuts production facility. To date, no illnesses have been reported in connection with these products. Listeria monocytogenes is defined as an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women,” Hy-Vee said in a release.
Out of an abundance of caution, Hy-Vee said they are recalling Hy-Vee Short Cuts Pot Roast Mix – UPC Code 0272083305352, Hy-Vee Short Cuts Grill/Oven Ready Veggie Mix – UPC Code 0272104105992.
All affected products have a “Best if Used By” date of Dec. 3, 2020.
“No other Hy-Vee Short Cuts products or products used in Hy-Vee stores are affected by this recall. Customers who purchased any of these products with these dates should not consume them. Customers are being asked to discard these items or return them to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund,” Hy-Vee continued.
Consumers with questions may contact Hy-Vee Customer Care representatives 24 hours a day, seven days a week at (800) 772-4098.
