KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Shoppers in Kansas City will now face a new restriction at the grocery store, this one on how much meat they can buy.

Hy-Vee announced Tuesday that stores will be limiting the number of meat purchases allowed by shoppers to four packages combined of fresh beef, ground beef, pork and chicken.

The limit goes into effect on Wednesday.

According to company officials, the move is being made to be “prepared for any possible fluctuations in product.”

The company also cited the impact of worker shortages at meat processing facilities around the country, as well as an increase in meat sales as more people are eating at home during stay-home orders around the country.

Hy-Vee is the latest retailer to limit meat purchases in the wake of spikes of COVID-19 cases in the country’s meat supply chain, with Costco announcing a similar move Monday.

The challenges to the supply chain are also affecting restaurants, with fast-food chain Wendy’s reporting beef shortages at a number of their locations across the U.S.