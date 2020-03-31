WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCTV) — Hy-Vee, Inc. will be reserving one hour of Aisles Online shopping time slots each day for customers who are considered “high-risk.”
The Iowa-based grocery chain has also partnered with DoorDash to offer free delivery to this group of high-risk customers.
Aisles Online is Hy-Vee’s grocery ordering service available at hy-vee.com/grocery or via the Hy-Vee Aisles Online mobile app.
Starting Thursday, the reserved Aisles Online time slots will be from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., seven days a week, which coincides with the in-store hours reserved for these customers:
- Ages 60 and older
- Expectant mothers
- Anyone with an underlying health condition(s) that makes him/her more susceptible to serious illness
Pharmacies at Hy-Vee locations are also open to serve these customers from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.
All other customers are asked to please respect this hour reserved for these high-risk customers, and limit their online shopping orders to time slots available 8 a.m. or after, seven days a week.
In communities where Hy-Vee Aisles Online delivery orders are fulfilled by DoorDash, customers can use designated promo code “SPECIALDELIVERY” at checkout when they place their online order for delivery.
