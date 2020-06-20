DES MOINES, IA (KCTV) -- Hy-Vee is recalling 12 oz. bags of store-brand garden salad because they may be contaminated with a parasite called Cyclospora.
The company said in a press release on Saturday that Fresh Express manufactures the product and told them about the possible contamination when the FDA and the CDC began investigating an outbreak on Cyclospora in the upper Midwest.
That investigation tied Fresh Express' products to the outbreak, which subsequently affects the retailers they supply.
"The recall is limited to 12 oz. Hy-Vee Bagged Garden Salad, all UPCs and expiration dates," Hy-Vee said. "No other Hy-Vee food items are impacted by this recall."
Customers should throw the salad away or take it back to the store for a refund so they don't get sick by eating it.
"Symptoms of cyclosporiasis begin an average of seven days after ingestion of Cyclospora," the press release said. "Symptoms of cyclosporiasis may include: watery diarrhea (most common), loss of appetite, weight loss, cramping, bloating, increased gas, nausea, fatigue, vomiting, and low-grade fever. If not treated, symptoms can persist for several weeks to a month or more. People who are in poor health or who have weakened immune systems may be at higher risk for severe or prolonged illness."
According to the CDC, symptoms of cyclosporiasis can be treated with antibiotics.
