DES MOINES, IA (KCTV) -- Hy-Vee has released a tool individuals can use to see which locations were affected by a malware-caused data breach.
Hy-Vee said they first detected unauthorized activity on some of their payment processing systems on July 29. The first reporting about the breach was on Aug. 14.
Since then, they have been investigating.
"The investigation identified the operation of malware designed to access payment card data from cards used on point-of-sale ('POS') devices at certain Hy-Vee fuel pumps, drive-thru coffee shops, and restaurants (which include our Hy-Vee Market Grilles, Hy-Vee Market Grille Expresses and the Wahlburgers locations that Hy-Vee owns and operates, as well as the cafeteria at Hy-Vee’s West Des Moines corporate office)," they said.
"The malware searched for track data (which sometimes has the cardholder name in addition to card number, expiration date, and internal verification code) read from a payment card as it was being routed through the POS device," they said. "However, for some locations, the malware was not present on all POS devices at the location, and it appears that the malware did not copy data from all of the payment cards used during the period that it was present on a given POS device. There is no indication that other customer information was accessed."
"The specific timeframes when data from cards used at these locations involved may have been accessed vary by location over the general timeframe beginning December 14, 2018, to July 29, 2019, for fuel pumps and beginning January 15, 2019, to July 29, 2019, for restaurants and drive-thru coffee shops," they said. "There are six locations where access to card data may have started as early as November 9, 2018, and one location where access to card data may have continued through August 2, 2019."
A list of the locations involved and specific timeframes is available at www.hy-vee.com/paymentcardincident.
