WEST DES MOINES, IA (KCTV) – Drivers looking to fill up after picking up groceries will now have a little help when they pull up to the pump.
Hy-Vee announced Tuesday that they will begin offering full-service fueling at its convenience stores and gas stations at no extra cost.
The service will be available from at least 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week, at select pumps at each location. Drivers can just pull up to the specified pumps and push the “Fuel Help” or call the phone number shown to have an attendant come out to the pump.
The attendants will process the order without customers having to get out of their vehicles, and payments can be made with cash or credit card. The attendants will be wearing gloves as an added safety measure, and customer can even order food and items from inside the store.
This is just the latest change by Hy-Vee in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The store has added shields around checkout areas, moved to one-way aisles, asked customers to limit how many people are coming into stores and changed hours to give special access to people more susceptible to the virus.
