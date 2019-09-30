KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A major local retailer has joined the list of stores removing a popular over-the-counter heartburn medicine over concerns it may contain a carcinogen.

Hy-Vee announced Monday afternoon that it is suspending the sale of Zantac and other Topcare brand ranitidine products.

The retailer said it was making the move to pull the products after the FDA released a product alert that ranitidine products may contain a low level of the probable human carcinogen nitrosodimethylamine, also known as NDMA.

Officials with the FDA said they are still evaluating whether the low levels of NDMA in the drugs could be a risk to patients, noting that the levels from testing, “barely exceed amounts found in common foods.”

Federal officials have recalled Topcare 75mg ranitidine products, but no other products with the Zantac or Topcare brands have been officially recalled.

Customers can bring the recalled products to their local Hy-Vee stores for a full refund. The stores are also continuing to sell other over-the-counter heartburn medications like Pepcid, Tagamet and their generic equivalents.

Over the weekend, pharmacy retailer CVS they were pulling the drugs off of store shelves as well.