KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Hy-Vee is discontinuing all its operations at its Kansas City Fulfillment Center effective March 6, 2020.
On Tuesday, Hy-Vee said that it will be closing the fulfillment center located at 8700 Elmwood, Kansas City, Missouri, 64132.
They also said the fulfillment operations are expected to be transferred to the retail store.
Approximately 583 employees will be affected, but the company said they will be talking with the employees about continued employment with the company.
