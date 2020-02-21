Police lights generic daytime
INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- U.S. Highway 24 closed at Missouri Highway 291 in both directions due to a wreck on Friday. 

The crash was reported at about 2 p.m.

The Missouri Department of Transportation initially said that the crash was fatal, but police later clarified that it was not. 

Three people were hurt. One of them was the suspect and the other two were innocent parties.

The police said the crash happened as part of a police pursuit that began because the suspect was "driving erratically." 

The Missouri Department of Transportation said the closure was expected to last at least 2-3 hours. The highway was back open by 4 p.m.

No other information is available at this time.

