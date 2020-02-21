INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- UPDATE: The highway is back open as of 4 p.m.
Previous coverage below.
U.S. Highway 24 is closed at Missouri Highway 291 in both directions due to a fatality wreck.
The crash was reported about 2 p.m. Friday.
The Missouri Department of Transportation says the closure is expected to last at least 2-3 hours.
No other information was immediately available. Refresh this page for updates.
