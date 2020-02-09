PLEASANT HILL, MO (KCTV) -- According to the authorities, a man has been charged after fatally shooting his wife on Saturday.
The sheriff's office said they were called to the 16000 block of S. State Route E around 5:15 p.m. on a reported shooting.
When deputies arrived, they found a man outside the house and an unresponsive woman in the basement.
That woman, 60-year-old Lorie A. Lankford, was pronounced dead at the scene.
On Sunday, the Cass County Prosecutor's Office charged her husband, 56-year-old John Bradley Lankford, with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
He is currently being held in jail on a $500,000 cash-only bond.
