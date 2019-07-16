KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Just over a month ago, the Department of Agriculture announced plans to move more than 550 high-paying research jobs from Washington to Kansas City. Great news for the metro, not so great for hundreds of workers who had to figure out if they would pack up and relocate their families or leave their job.
Monday was the deadline for those workers to decide whether they would relocate and now, KCTV5 News knows that hundreds of those people are not coming. The Department of Agriculture said a total of 145 employees accepted the move to Kansas City. 250 declined. 97 have jobs that will stay in Washington.
Tim Cowden, President and CEO of Kansas City Area Development Council sent KCTV5 a statement saying in part, “We are committed to working with all USDA employees interested in relocating to KC. In fact, we have a team dedicated to them.”
“Our team has been working with the USDA and individuals interested in relocating to the KC region since the decision was announced. These numbers represent a 36% acceptance rate which is in line for a typical HQ relocation. We are committed to working with all USDA employees interested in relocating to KC. In fact, we have a team dedicated to them. We expect there will be others who may elect to relocate to KC and our community is ready to welcome them.”
On June 14th, USDA employees turned their backs on Agriculture Secretary Sony Purdue after the agency decided to move across the country. Now, many are calling it quits.
“So this is a huge loss of capability for the USDA that they’re not going to have. They’re not going to have all of those jobs that they promised to the senators in Kansas. It’s going to be a lot of vacancies,” Peter Winch, American Federation of Government Employees, said.
The only thing we know is the people who are willing to make the move out here will call this building home. The problem is there are only 200 desks for more than 500 positions. The union representing employees said there are continuity issues with research.
“These people want to be successful. They want to continue their work. They want to do their work on behalf of American agriculture and they’re not being allowed to. It’s a big mistake,” Winch said.
Venture outside of the office and there are more questions than answers. First off, where will these new employees live? Their offices are in Missouri, but that doesn’t mean they will have homes in the show-me state.
If they have a family, where will their kids go to school? The deadline to move out here is in late September, well after the mid-August start date for many schools in the metro. The union representative said this whole situation was and is being handled poorly.
“It’s no way to treat someone who has been working for you, working for American agriculture. USDA is supposed to be the people’s department. It’s supposed to work for the people and they’re just treating their workforce really badly here and making them suffer,” Winch said.
The Kansas City area development council said it’s helping those making the move find discounts on things like banking, schooling and housing.
