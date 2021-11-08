OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Hundreds of Shawnee Mission North High School students walked out of class Monday morning because of what they say are unresolved issues associated with sexual assaults on and near campus.
About 250 walked out mid-morning, many carrying signs with anti-assault messages like, "Protect the victims, not the assailants," "It's not a joke," and, "If you don't do something, we will."
Students who spoke with KCTV5 said many of them don't feel like school administrators are listening to the students about the seriousness of sexual assaults on and around school campus.
Stay with KCTV5 News for more on this developing story. Reporter Carolina Cruz was live at noon on the issue:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.