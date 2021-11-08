student walkout pic 2.jpg

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Hundreds of Shawnee Mission North High School students walked out of class Monday morning because of what they say are unresolved issues associated with sexual assaults on and near campus.

About 250 walked out mid-morning, many carrying signs with anti-assault messages like, "Protect the victims, not the assailants," "It's not a joke," and, "If you don't do something, we will."

Students who spoke with KCTV5 said many of them don't feel like school administrators are listening to the students about the seriousness of sexual assaults on and around school campus.

Reporter Carolina Cruz was live at noon on the issue:

