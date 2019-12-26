KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Missouri health officials have decided where legal marijuana grow operations will be.
On Thursday, KCTV5’s Betsy Webster went through the list of 60 to narrow it down to the KC metro.
She looked at the four closest counties and found eight licenses granted for cultivation at five addresses. Think of it as up to 30,000 square feet per license.
In South KC, out by 150 and 40 Highways are two locations: A one-license and a two-license.
Up in Smithville, one company was approved for three licenses at a single address. So, they can dedicate almost 100,000 square feet to cultivation.
Then we have one in Independence and one in Grain Valley.
The bottom line is a lot of people lost out on the $10,000 application fee in hopes of scoring to permit to grow. And, some lost more than that.
Earlier this year, KCTV5 told you about a hopeful who started installing a warehouse in North Kansas City, hedging his bets.
“Mitchell is already preparing the building, even though his application for a grow license hasn’t been approved yet,” KCTV5’s Nathan Vickers had said. Jack Mitchell said, “We’re going to go ahead and keep planning, engineering plans, construction plans.”
Mitchell’s application was denied. He didn’t want to comment on it, but he’s hardly alone.
A total of 554 applications were filed. With only 60 allowed, for now that means only 11% of applications got the green light.
Applicants were selected by a scoring process that considered things like previous business success -- including experience in agriculture and the legal cannabis market -- and community benefit.
It also required “documentation of liquid capital.” For cultivation facility applicants, that means having $300,000 handy.
As the saying goes, it takes money to make money. It would seem there are many who want to make it by growing green.
Still pending are applications for infused manufacturing -- where they make gummies and chocolates and such -- and dispensaries that are essentially retail stores.
This company in Smithville has also applied for infused manufacturing in the same building.
The state expects to have the list of who’s been approved for those in mid to late January.
