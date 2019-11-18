KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The last operating Big Boy Locomotive rolled into Union Station Sunday night, and on Monday, hundreds of people lined up to see it.

Not everyone is celebrating the giant locomotive’s stop in the metro, though.

The restored Big Boy Locomotive is on a race across the southwest to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the completion of the transcontinental railroad.

“It’s so iconic because it’s just so big,” engineer Ed Dickens said.

The train built in the 1940’s to carry freight, drew hundreds of people to Union Station.

“I’ve got railroad in my family,” said Bob Ward who went to Union Station to see the Big Boy Locomotive.

“I just thought because of the history behind it, it would be nice to see in person,” said Shayla Bohannon who also went to Union Station to see the Big Boy Locomotive.

People snapped pictures and took videos to preserve memories, but Peggy Wilson wanted a better understanding of the locomotive.

“I’m probably getting a little more intimate look as I’m sketching,” Peggy Wilson with Urban Sketchers of Kansas City said.

While many are celebrating the train’s historic run, others took to social media to blast Union Pacific’s recent decision to lay off workers. They transferred operations from the Neff Yard in Kansas City, Missouri to their 18th Street and Armourdale Yards in Kansas City, Kansas.

“When people are laid off that’s always difficult so it would be nice if that didn’t happen,” said Wilson.

The senior communications director at Union Pacific told KCTV5 News the recent reductions were difficult, but necessary as they operate fewer locomotives and rail cars by the big boy is an important part of history and they wanted to share it with communities along the eleven-state route.

Dickens hopes that sparks some interest with the next generation of kids watching.

“You’re seeing sort of a resurgence of, I want to be a train engineer when I grow up, cause that’s what I did,” said Dickens.