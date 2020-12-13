KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Humane Society of Greater Kansas City and the Great Plains SPCA HERO team are hosting a drive-thru pickup of winter pet supplies for families.
The event is Sunday, Dec. 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
It will offer straw for outdoor bedding, sweaters and coats for pets, and pet food.
The event will also offer Styrofoam cat shelters.
Families can also sign up for dog houses while there.
Supplies will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis while they last.
For more information, please call (913) 742-7327.
