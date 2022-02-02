DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is now conducting a death investigation after human remains were found southeast of Lawrence on Monday.
According to the sheriff's office, two people were walking in the 1700 block of N. 1250 Road late in the afternoon when they saw remains near a creek. They then called the sheriff's office.
Deputies and detectives were able to confirm the remains were human. They then searched the area and found additional bones near the water.
The deputies are working to identify the remains as part of the investigation. A forensic anthropologist is assisting in the investigation.
No additional information is available at this time.
