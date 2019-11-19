FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – A shocking discovery on a Nebraska farm could be an important link to a murder investigation in Missouri. Nick and Justin Diemel's remains were found on a farm near Braymer where they had been visiting on business. Now additional remains have been discovered more than 400 miles away in the back of a livestock trailer. Garland Joseph Nelson has been charged for their murders.
Here's what we know, a rancher south of Hershey, Nebraska had just bought a trailer from someone in Braymer, Missouri. When he checked the back of the trailer, he found tubs of dirt and when he dumped them out, he found human remains.
The sheriff's department who investigated wouldn't say where they were found, but that they do believe the remains belong to the Diemels. One of the brothers' debit cards was mixed in with the dirt as well.
CBS affiliates in Nebraska spoke to the sheriff about what this discovery could add to the murder charges Nelson faces.
“Well, obviously when you are the department that is working a case that is this big, and you can't find the pieces to the puzzle, this is a big deal. They are very pleased to get this part of it put together and possibly get this man charged with a double homicide that at this point, looks like he is responsible for," Jerome Kramer, the Lincoln County, Nebraska Sheriff said.
KCTV5 News also called up dozens of local ranchers in that area. Our search led us to an auction company in Missouri that handled the sale of the trailer.
When we called them to ask who the seller was, they said it was none of our business and hung up.
KCTV5 News also found a friend of Nelson's mother who said the family has been trying to sell off farm equipment to make ends meet while her son is in custody, but they couldn't confirm whether the trailer in Nebraska came from the Nelson farm.
Nelson won't appear in court again until January.
