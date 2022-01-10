KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Human remains that were previously reported to have been found by a KDOT employee in June of 2021 have been identified.
According to the KCKPD, the human remains found in an industrial area near 18th Street Expressway and Kansas Avenue have been identified as those of Kyle Dunivan.
Mr. Dunivan would have been 33 years old.
The KCKPD says that family members had reported him missing out of Olathe in June of 2020.
Previous coverage: KCKPD investigating after KDOT employee locates human remains
Anyone with information that could assist the police in their investigation is asked to call the KCKPD's Detective Bureau at 913-573-6020 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
