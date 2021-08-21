EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -- A 6-year-old girl is dead and several others are seriously injured after a serious crash in Excelsior Springs Friday night.
According to crash reports, the crash happened around 8 p.m. in the area of Seybold Road and Orrick Road.
A Ford Focus carrying five people was traveling eastbound on Seybold when it began spinning and struck a stationary vehicle. It then came to rest in a brush pile.
Three adults were transported to various Kansas City hospitals with serious injuries. A four-year-old boy was transported to Children's Mercy also with serious injuries.
Neighbors who saw what happened say the car was driving extremely fast and made the parked truck spin on impact.
The Focus then travelled across the street and between the two barns.
Family members told KCTV5 News off camera the little boy is awake with some broken bones at Children's Mercy Hospital. He is expected to be OK.
The other occupants of the vehicle remain in critical condition.
One neighbor helped pry open the car and cut seatbelts. Another performed CPR on the driver.
The Excelsior Springs Police Department issued this statement about the wreck on Saturday afternoon:
We would like to extend our thoughts to all of the involved family members from last nights crash. If you need any help, please don’t hesitate to contact us and we will help as much as we can.
Secondly, we would like to say a HUGE thank you to everyone that helped last night. It all started with many, many Good Samaritans and members of the community. Some of their heroic efforts were as simple as calling 9-1-1, others went as far as assisting first responders with medical care and extracting people trapped within the vehicle. Your efforts are the embodiment of heroism and “community policing.” We couldn’t have done it without you.
Finally, to all of our first responder partners who arrived and provided assistance, including the Missouri Highway Patrol, Clay County Sheriffs Department, Excelsior Springs Dispatchers, Excelsior Springs Fire Department, Ray County Fire Department, Wood Heights Fire Department, and the Life Flight Eagle teams, we thank you for the work you all do EVERYDAY and for the assist on THIS day.
Events such as these are not easy on anyone; from those involved, their family and friends, to the witnesses and first responders. It’s one of the worst parts of our job. If you believe in the power of prayer, please continue to pray for all involved. Hug your loved ones. Be kind to strangers and please keep the negative comments off of our page. The families are going through enough without having to read about blame.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.