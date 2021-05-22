KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City is getting $8.3 million from the federal government to address homelessness.
As part of the federal program known as the American Rescue Plan, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has allocated $8.3 million to Kansas City to help address issues related to homelessness, according to information released by Mayor Quinton Lucas' office on Saturday morning.
The announcement was also made in coordination with the office of U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-Mo.), who the mayor credited as a leading voice on housing within the halls of Congress.
The money will help the city fund 140 beds within its recent tiny homes village initiative, which allows temporary housing and services to people experiencing homelessness.
The mayor's full statement, which gives additional details, is as follows:
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas and U.S. Representative Emanuel Cleaver, II today announced that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has allocated $8.3 million to Kansas City to help address issues related to homelessness. A portion of this allocation, made available through the American Rescue Plan, will help Kansas City fund 140 beds for those in most need through its recently-announced tiny homes village initiative, which will provide transitional housing and wrap-around services to individuals and families experiencing homelessness.
“Over the past several months, Kansas City government has worked to provide safe shelter for hundreds of people and families experiencing homelessness throughout our region, and the City Council has adopted significant policy reforms to help address long-standing housing needs in our community,” said Mayor Lucas. “Still, we have more to do. Ensuring all Kansas City families have access to safe and affordable housing must and will remain a priority well into the future—and this funding allocation from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development helps providing the funding necessary to do so. Kansas City is privileged to have Congressman Cleaver as a leading voice on housing in the United States Congress and I thank him for his continued advocacy for our community.”
“The coronavirus pandemic has impacted all Americans, but the homeless population has been acutely vulnerable,” said Congressman Cleaver. “The American Rescue Plan is once again coming to the aid of those most in need of its assistance. The recent allocation of $8.3 million to Kansas City to address homelessness through affordable housing, as well as a separate allocation of 164 Emergency Housing Vouchers awarded to the Housing Authority of Kansas City, exemplifies Congress’ commitment to providing direct support to communities and our district. I was proud to support the historic relief package and it is my hope that this funding will support innovative housing and service solutions, such as through the utilization of transitional tiny homes, that benefit homeless and at-risk Kansas Citians.”
“These funds will allow us to provide safe, dignified, and respectful housing options to those most in need here in Kansas City,” said Kansas City Manager Brian Platt. “These funds will be crucial to the success of our efforts to provide tiny home emergency housing, to build hundreds of new affordable housing units, and to convert vacant and abandoned homes on the land bank into affordable housing.”
