KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Congress is set to pass a $900 billion economic stimulus bill this week.
The bill offers relief for small businesses, unemployed Americans and health care workers.
KCTV5 examined how the bill might impact Main Street. Namely, the one in Kansas City.
Laura Norris owns a business at the corner of Main and 43rd, Ragazza.
Her restaurant received Paycheck Protection Program loans that became available in the first stimulus deal passed in the Spring.
"I mean it's life or death for a business like ours," Norris said, noting that the PPP loans she received helped offset the losses she suffered in 2020.
Most Kansas Citians in the area had heard that the current stimulus deal would pay out $600 to every American making less than $75 thousand annually.
"I know people are hurting everywhere," said Susan Mason, who works for a nonprofit near Ragazza. "Real American families need help."
Mason said she would save her payment for her son's college tuition next year.
One man, Darrell Brown, said he would use it to fix his car.
"I'd have preferred 12 hundred, "he said. "But six is better than nothing."
The bill also includes $300/week for jobless Americans. It also expands certain SNAP benefits and provides funding for food banks.
The funding also extends around $15 billion in grant money to live theaters and venues like museums that have suffered in 2020.
"We're thankful that people have that stipend and hope they'll spend it on main street," Norris said.
