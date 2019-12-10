FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- If you’re bothered by all the social media companies collecting your data and selling it for advertisements, there is good news. Heading into the new year, several are creating a way for you to change that.
There’s what you share, then there’s what the Twitters and Facebooks of the world know.
“They basically know everything about where you've gone and what you're interested in,” Tedrick Housh, a lawyer who specializes in technology privacy said.
Housh notes advertising is more than you might think.
“Even if we're not buying something, we're probably buying an idea,” Housh said.
Twitter is the latest to create a new privacy policy, providing a place where you can find out what third parties are doing with your data, and giving you the option of shutting them out.
They’re doing this because of a California law that goes into effect on January 1. If you’re old enough you remember how California created tougher standards on exhaust fumes. Ford wasn’t about to build models just for California. This is like that.
“California is setting the bar for data privacy in the United States,” Housh said.
One couple wasn’t worried about the ad thing. But when KCTV5 News showed them all the advertisers who uploaded a contact list with their info, their perspective changed.
There are a lot of steps to check, so we created a step-by-step video to show you the specifics.
Meanwhile, there is still all that stuff they already have.
“You cannot put the genie in the bottle, necessarily, but to the extent that there's this river of data that flows from your online activity. And you say I don't want it to flow from you as a source point anymore. You can do that with the right to delete your data,” Housh said.
