KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The bitter cold is already causing pipes to freeze, and KC Water says it’s only going to get worse.
Monday through Friday of last week, KC Water received 60 calls to the 311 hotline about low to no water, often due to frozen pipes. This week, they received 67 calls just on Monday and Tuesday. Mind you, many people don’t even call 311; they call a plumber.
“When [the pipes] first freeze, you’re going to be without water,” said KC Water Utility Manager Bill White.
Then there’s what happens when the outdoor temperature eventually rises.
“The ice thaws and the pipes break, and we have to turn the water off,” White explained.
He walked through a home to show where to look and what to do to avoid the need for costly repairs.
First, look through the house for pipes that are near an outside wall. Often, kitchen sinks are. With this prolonged cold, you should open the cabinet door in front of those water pipes and keep it open.
“It’s getting all the cold air against it. The snow blowing against it. And if it’s closed up it’s not letting any heat inside,” White explained.
Then get your faucet on at just a trickle and keep it going all the time.
“A small bead of water coming through, about pencil lead,” as White described it. “That allows the flow from the water. It won’t let it sit still and freeze.”
He noted that’s not necessary for every faucet. For example, most bathroom sinks abut interior walls and have heating vents nearby.
White said the biggest flood of calls will come when pipes burst from the pressure of the expanding ice as it thaws.
“That’s when it gets ugly,” he said.
When that happens, KC Water can respond only so quickly to get the water shut off. That’s why he says the number one thing you should do is take a trip to the basement to find your main shut off valve.
“It should be exactly where your water line comes into your house,” White described.
While in the basement, he suggests you also check for cracks in the windows, and for foam insulation on the pipes, something you can get at the hardware store.
“A lot of times, we find that there are cracks in the walls around the windows in basements that are letting the cold air blow on the pipes,” White recalled of previous cold weather events.
Cold as it is to be outside, be sure to make a quick trip outside to be sure all of your garden hoses are disconnected as well.
If a pipe freezes, he said, you can try to thaw it slow and steady with a hair dryer. He warned against using an open flame like a propane torch due to the fire risk.
Below is a summary along with some additional tips from KCK’s Board of Public Utilities.
To avoid frozen pipes:
- Allow a small trickle of water to run overnight to keep pipes from freezing. The cost of the extra water is low compared to the cost to repair a broken pipe. BPU also encourages customers to capture the water for wise water use. The water can be used to water indoor plants and more.
- Open cabinet doors to expose pipes to warmer room temperatures to help keep them from freezing.
- Eliminate sources of cold air near water lines by repairing broken windows, insulating walls, closing off crawl spaces and eliminating drafts near doors.
- Know the location of your main water shut-off valve. If a pipe freezes or bursts, shut the water off immediately.
- Protect your pipes. Wrap exposed pipes with insulation or use electrical heat tracing wire. Newspaper or fabric might also work.
If your pipes freeze:
- Shut off the water immediately. Do not attempt to thaw frozen pipes unless the water is shut off. Freezing can often cause unseen cracks in pipes or joints.
- Apply heat to the frozen pipe by warming the air around it, or by applying heat directly to a pipe. You can use a hair dryer, space heater or hot water. Be sure not to leave space heaters unattended, and avoid the use of kerosene heaters or open flames.
- Once the pipes have thawed, turn the water back on slowly and check for cracks and leaks.
When you are away:
- Have a friend, relative or neighbor regularly check your property to ensure that the heat is working, and the pipes have not frozen.
